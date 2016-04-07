BENGALURU: In a major setback to state government, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday passed an interim order restraining the state from transferring the cases being investigated by Lokayuktha police and pending for sanction to newly created Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Hearing the PIL filed by city based advocate Chidanand Urs, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Ravi Malimath passed the interim order and issued notice to the state government.

The division bench also made it clear that the new cases registered by ACB will be subject to the result of this writ petition. The further hearing will be held on Tuesday.

During the hearing advocate K B Monesh Kumar argued that the action of the state in creating ACB is bad in law and hence the notification issued creating ACB to be stayed as an interim prayer.