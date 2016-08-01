Home States Karnataka

Cattle grazing thrives in Karnataka forests after TN ban

Published: 01st August 2016 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2016 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle

MYSURU: With the Tamil Nadu forest department imposing blanket ban on cattle grazing in its forests, the cattle owners are trying to graze thousands of animals in Karnataka forests.

This has also given scope for contract cattle grazing that has gained momentum in Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. The villagers in Karnataka borders of Nalaroad and neighboring villages have raised compound walls with locally available stones in one to two acres and build water tanks to house the cattle.

Many of the families on the border are paid `100 per cattle per year and are assigned to graze 100 to 200 cattle in herds in the forests of Nalroad, Maratahalli and Pedanapalaya in Ramapura forest range.

As the landless poor families have nothing to fall back for livelihood other than working as labourers in fields or in forest department during the non-agriculture season, they have taken up contract grazing in the region.

Siddi Bai, a women grazing more than one hundred cattle, said they make around `30,000 selling cow dung to farmers or estate owners in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The Bedagampana community residing in Bargur area of Tamil Nadu and also in Palar region has no option other than going for contract grazing.

While, Earamma said they have around 150 cattle owned by farmers in Tamil Nadu. They come once in a year to collect calfs.

Though, the forest officials on Karnataka keep a vigil and make surprise check to know the ownership of cattle, the local residents claim ownership and hide contract grazing that is flourishing in the borders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp