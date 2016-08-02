Home States Karnataka

Dalit youth suicide: Mob ransacks police outpost

02nd August 2016

KOLAR: Tension prevailed at Narasapura in the district following the suicide of a 20-year-old dalit youth, who was identified as a rowday sheeter.

An angry mob ransacked Narasapura police outpost smashing the furniture after they held a protest with the body of the youth, Manjunath.

According to sources, Manjunath, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Narasapura and four others were called to Vemgal police station on Monday. They were found sitting on the police station premises. But Manjunath went home and allegedly committed suicide by hanging. His family members alleged he ended his life after being “tortured” by the police.

Police sources said Manjunath and four others were called Vemgal to the police station on Monday. He was reportedly identified as a rowdy sheeter.

It is routine rowdy sheeters are called to police stations once in six months. They would be produced before the tahsildar and would be let go. Sources said this was carried out as a procedure. They had been earlier called to the police station on the eve of Ganapati festival.

Following the suicide, various dalit organisation claimed that he was harassed. Police sources said Manjunath was involved in crime in Vemgal Industrial area.

