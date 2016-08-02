Drop your cigarettes, liquor bottles for this seer

Express News Service By

DAVANGERE: For a month, this seer is set to go around the city asking people to drop liquor bottles and tobacco products in his jolige (begging cloth). If people drop alcohol bottles, cigarettes or gutkha packets, it means that they are giving them up.

Basavaprabhu Swamiji of Viraktha mutt said he will be on a de-addiction mission, called Sri Jayadeva Jolige, during the Hindu month of Shravana which begins on Wednesday.

Along with his devotees, he will take out padayatras in every ward of the city asking the residents to give up bad habits.

He said he would ask people to pledge not to drink liquor or consume tobacco. He feels that such a pledge would make them fearful of god and bring them to righteous path.

He said he has been appealing to people to come out of addiction and it has yielded positive results.

The seer also advocates total prohibition on alcohol.