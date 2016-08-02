Home States Karnataka

Drop your cigarettes, liquor bottles for this seer

Published: 02nd August 2016 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2016 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

DAVANGERE: For a month, this seer is set to go around the city asking people to drop liquor bottles and tobacco products in his jolige (begging cloth). If people drop alcohol bottles, cigarettes or gutkha packets, it means that they are giving them up. 

Basavaprabhu Swamiji of Viraktha mutt said he will be on a de-addiction mission, called Sri Jayadeva Jolige, during the Hindu month of Shravana which begins on Wednesday.

Along with his devotees, he will take out padayatras in every ward of the city asking the residents to give up bad habits.

He said he would ask people to pledge not to drink liquor or consume tobacco. He feels that such a pledge would make them fearful of god and bring them to righteous path.

He said he has been appealing to people to come out of addiction and it has yielded positive results.

The seer also advocates total prohibition on alcohol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp