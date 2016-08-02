Gloom descends as people bid adieu to Rakesh Siddaramaiah

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Rakesh, who died of multi-organ failure at a hospital in Belgium, was laid to rest on Monday.

A huge gathering of ministers, legislators and leaders was in tears as 14-year-old Dawan, Siddaramaiah’s grandson, arrived to perform the last rites at a farmhouse in T Katur.

It was less than a year ago that Siddaramaiah built the farmhouse for his son Rakesh. Ironically, the cremation turned out to be the first major event at the 10-acre farm. Siddaramaiah’s wife Pravathi, Rakesh’s wife Smitha and their relatives were distraught as Dawan, wearing a white dhoti, began the rituals. The CM’s younger son Yathindra had a tough time consoling the family. Siddaramaiah became emotional when the body was moved from the farmhouse to the grave. The police called for additional forces as relatives and villagers clamoured to have a glimpse of Rakesh.

Pontiffs from Kanaka Peetha, Madara Channiah Swamiji and others were trying to console Siddaramaiah. Grief was writ large on the faces of ministers H C Mahadevappa, H S Mahadeva Prasad, G Parameshwara, Ramesh Kumar, Krishne Byre Gowda, H Anjaneya, H K Patil, T B Jayachandra and D K Shiva Kumar and former minister K J George.

Members of Mysuru Royal family and priests from various temples were present during the rituals. Leaders of various political parties shared their grief with the bereaved family.

Earlier, the body of Rakesh was flown from Bengaluru in a special plane, and reached Mysuru at 11.50 am. The body was kept in a hearse and taken to the Dasara Exhibition Grounds to help citizens pay last respects.

Siddaramaiah and his family broke down when they were received by his Cabinet colleagues. Mahadevappa, Parameshwara and Mahadeva Prasad accompanied the body in the hearse.

More than 20,000 people thronged the grounds.