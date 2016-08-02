Home States Karnataka

Gloom descends as people bid adieu to Rakesh Siddaramaiah

All leaders broke down at the T Katur farmhouse when Dawan, Siddaramaiah’s grandson, came to perform the last rites

Published: 02nd August 2016 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2016 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Gloom descends

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Rakesh, who died of multi-organ failure at a hospital in Belgium, was laid to rest on Monday.

A huge gathering of ministers, legislators and leaders was in tears as 14-year-old Dawan, Siddaramaiah’s grandson, arrived to perform the last rites at a farmhouse in T Katur.

It was less than a year ago that Siddaramaiah built the farmhouse for his son Rakesh. Ironically, the cremation turned out to be the first major event at the 10-acre farm. Siddaramaiah’s wife Pravathi, Rakesh’s wife Smitha and their relatives were distraught as Dawan, wearing a white dhoti, began the rituals. The CM’s younger son Yathindra had a tough time consoling the family. Siddaramaiah became emotional when the body was moved from the farmhouse to the grave. The police called for additional forces as relatives and villagers clamoured to have a glimpse of Rakesh.

Gloom.JPGPontiffs from Kanaka Peetha, Madara Channiah Swamiji and others were trying to console Siddaramaiah. Grief was writ large on the faces of ministers H C Mahadevappa, H S Mahadeva Prasad, G Parameshwara, Ramesh Kumar, Krishne Byre Gowda, H Anjaneya, H K Patil, T B Jayachandra and D K Shiva Kumar and former minister K J George.

Members of Mysuru Royal family and priests from various temples were present during the rituals. Leaders of various political parties shared their grief with the bereaved family.

Earlier, the body of Rakesh was flown from Bengaluru in a special plane, and reached Mysuru at 11.50 am.  The body was kept in a hearse and taken to the Dasara Exhibition Grounds to help citizens pay last respects.

Siddaramaiah and his family broke down when they were received by his Cabinet colleagues. Mahadevappa, Parameshwara and Mahadeva Prasad accompanied the body in the hearse.

More than 20,000 people thronged the grounds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp