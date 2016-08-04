Notorious fraudster held

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Tilaknagar police have nabbed a notorious fraudster who is wanted in cheating cases, all totalling `16 crore.

Thyagaraja (45) has at least 15 cases registered against him in the city as well as in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata and other places.

He would lure businessman on the pretext of securing loans at low interest rates. He would also flaunt his connections with bank managers and often show off his flashy lifestyle to grab the attention of his prey.

He would promise them money after three installments are paid to him. Once he got the money, he would disappear.

Thyagaraja also had a penchant for luxury vehicles and would closely watch advertisements. He would make a minimum payment and get the vehicle on condition of paying the remaining amount later.

However, he would change his SIM card after that and sell the vehicle.

Interestingly, his son is studying in Germany and his daughter is pursuing MBA in a reputed college in the city. In fact, every member of his family owns a luxury car. He owns a house at Whitefield. Policemen had approached him posing as loan aspirants and caught him.

Sandalwood smuggler held

Police have arrested a man when he was allegedly trying to smuggle sandalwood from Turahalli forest area near Banashankari 6th Stage. Nagaraj, a resident of Hosakerehalli, was arrested on Tuesday night. Police have seized 13 kg of sandalwood, a car, an autorickhsaw and a two-wheeler, worth `8.80 lakh in all.

According to the police, Nagaraj and his associates Shivakumar, Naveen and Basavaraj were travelling in their vehicles when they noticed the police following them. In panic, they abandoned the vehicles and fled. Police chased the gang and nabbed Nagaraj while the rest escaped.