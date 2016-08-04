Home States Karnataka

Notorious fraudster held

Published: 04th August 2016 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Tilaknagar police have nabbed a notorious fraudster who is wanted in cheating cases, all totalling `16 crore.

Thyagaraja (45) has at least 15 cases registered against him in the city as well as in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata and other places. 

He would lure businessman on the pretext of securing loans at low interest rates. He would also flaunt his connections with bank managers and often show off his flashy lifestyle to grab the attention of his prey.

He would promise them money after three installments are paid to him. Once he got the money, he would disappear.

Thyagaraja also had a penchant for luxury vehicles and would closely watch advertisements. He would make a minimum payment and get the vehicle on condition of paying the remaining amount later.

However, he would change his SIM card after that and sell the vehicle.

Interestingly, his son is studying in Germany and his daughter is pursuing MBA in a reputed college in the city. In fact, every member of his family owns a luxury car. He owns a house at Whitefield. Policemen had approached him posing as loan aspirants and caught him.

Sandalwood smuggler held

Police have arrested a man when he was allegedly trying to smuggle sandalwood from Turahalli forest area near Banashankari 6th Stage. Nagaraj, a resident of Hosakerehalli, was arrested on Tuesday night. Police have seized 13 kg of sandalwood, a car, an autorickhsaw and a two-wheeler, worth `8.80 lakh in all.

According to the police, Nagaraj and his associates Shivakumar, Naveen and Basavaraj were travelling in their vehicles when they noticed the police following them. In panic, they abandoned the vehicles and fled. Police chased the gang and nabbed Nagaraj while the rest escaped. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp