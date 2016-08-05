Home States Karnataka

Dasara will be scaled up this year, says CM Siddaramaiah

Published: 05th August 2016 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2016 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Addressing a press meet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Dasara Executive Committee headed by Mysuru District in-charge Minister Mahadev Prasad will announce the name of the person who will inaugurate the Dasara festivities only after a meeting on August 9. While last year’s Dasara was scaled down due to severe drought in the state, it will be scaled up this year.

“This year rains have been good except for some parts like Malnad. Dams too are not full. Though the celebrations may not be extravagant, it will be on a bigger scale than last year,” Siddaramaiah said. The allocation for Dasara will be finalised at the August 9 meeting and forwarded to the Finance Department. The government spent over `4 crore last year. The CM has directed the Chief Secretary to ensure all the stalls at the exhibition are set up well in advance. “Each year, several stalls are seen empty at the exhibition. It won’t happen this time. All the stalls should be ready before inauguration. Last year, several districts had not put up stalls but this time have been instructed to take part,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for