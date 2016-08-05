Dasara will be scaled up this year, says CM Siddaramaiah

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Addressing a press meet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Dasara Executive Committee headed by Mysuru District in-charge Minister Mahadev Prasad will announce the name of the person who will inaugurate the Dasara festivities only after a meeting on August 9. While last year’s Dasara was scaled down due to severe drought in the state, it will be scaled up this year.

“This year rains have been good except for some parts like Malnad. Dams too are not full. Though the celebrations may not be extravagant, it will be on a bigger scale than last year,” Siddaramaiah said. The allocation for Dasara will be finalised at the August 9 meeting and forwarded to the Finance Department. The government spent over `4 crore last year. The CM has directed the Chief Secretary to ensure all the stalls at the exhibition are set up well in advance. “Each year, several stalls are seen empty at the exhibition. It won’t happen this time. All the stalls should be ready before inauguration. Last year, several districts had not put up stalls but this time have been instructed to take part,” he said.