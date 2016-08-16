BENGALURU: A man convicted of burning a factory bus and causing the death of two women workers was released on Monday. With the release of R Srinivas on Independence Day, the last of the five life convicts in the 1999 case is out.

Members of the CITU had set fire to a bus ferrying workers who had refused to join a strike called by the union. (CITU is short for Centre of Indian Trade Unions, and is attached to the Communist Party of India.)

The five convicts — R Srinivas, TKS Kutty, N V Ravi alias Ravinanda Kumar, R Ramesh, Dharanesh Kumar, and S Jagadish have served life terms at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Police had filed a charge-sheet naming 49 workers of BPL Engineering, following the death of Sinija and Nagarathna. A lower court had sentenced seven of the arsonists to life. In 2007, after the government approached the High Court, it sentenced 12 for life. In 2010, the Supreme Court upheld the punishment imposed on five of them.

Five years later, in September 2015, one of them was released. On January 1, 2016, three others came out. The last, Srinivas, walked free on August 15.

“It was a conspiracy. Initially, the police hadn’t even filed an FIR. The women were referred to a private hospital from Bowring Hospital and they died there,” CITU General Secretary VJK Nair told Express. TKS Kutti, released on January 1 this year, said, “We were not on the scene when the incident took place, but we were not able to prove our innocence in court. It makes no sense to say I am innocent after spending 16 years of my life inside.”