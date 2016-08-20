MANGALURU: THE Dakshina Kannada district Congress Committee has urged to take stringent action against cow vigilantes who brutally murdered Praveen Poojari at Kokkarne two days ago.

At a press conference at the district Congress office on Saturday in-charge president Kodijal Ibrahim said assaulting people for transporting cattle is against democracy.

“Some BJP leaders and those of the Sangh Parivar are delivering provocative speeches at public meetings, which is provoking criminal elements to attack those transporting cattle.

There are many incidences in which criminals supported by Hindu outfits and political leaders are attacking Muslims and Dalits. Praveen Poojari fell victim to such miscreants. Those who murdered Praveen must be brought to justice,” he said.

Congress leaders Shashidhar Shetty and Padmanabha Naringana were present.