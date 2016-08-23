Home States Karnataka

Don't disclose location of tigers, say activists

Published: 23rd August 2016 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2016 04:57 AM

BELAGAVI :Activists have raised serious concern over wildlife  safety in Khanapur jungle after the Forest Department revealed specific location of a tigress along with its two cubs recently. According to them, specifying the location may attract poachers, endangering the animal.

Recently, news about a tigress and its cub in Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary of Belagavi went viral on social media. The article had information about the exact location of the animals along with a camera trap photo.  This irked wildlife activists, who have urged senior forest officials to direct their juniors not to disclose such sensitive information.

Don’t disclose lo.jpgThough the tiger population is up in the country, unnatural deaths of these felines due to poaching and poisoning have been a serious concern. According to the database of National Tiger Conservation Authority, 68 tigers have died in India this year.

“When it comes to tiger mortality, 11 tigers have died in Karnataka alone, out of which two are reportedly due to poaching,” a source said.

