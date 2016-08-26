Home States Karnataka

Three arrested for raping an 18-year-old Dalit girl in Karnataka

Police have arrested three persons, including an employee of General Hospital, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 18-year-old girl.

Kishore (29) of Bara, who is an ambulance driver in General Hospital, his friends Manjunath (34) and Anil Kumar (32) were arrested Friday.

The girl, a native of Karnataka, was living with her relatives at Rajapuram. A week ago, she had come to General Hospital for treatment. According to the complaint, she approached Kishore for help. But he took her in his autorickshaw to a nearby lodge and sexually assaulted her. He was joined by his other two friends, too, the complaint said.

The girl, belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, said she was put up in the lodge for two days and the trio raped her. On August 24, the three friends dropped her off near the railway station, she said in the statement.

Later, she went to a hospital with severe stomach pain in Kanhangad. During investigation, doctors found she was sexually abused, and they informed the police.

The case is now being investigated by the DySP of Special Mobile Squad.

