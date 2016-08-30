Nursing exams put off to help private colleges in Karnataka?

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU: In a last-minute move that has caused much confusion to thousands of nursing students in the state, the Medical Education Department directed the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to postpone the nursing exams scheduled to start from Tuesday.

The reason, university officials say, is to help colleges lobby to accommodate illegal students. Many colleges have admitted students in excess of norms prescribed by the Indian Nursing Council (INC). Speaking to Express, Dr Sachidanand, RGUHS registrar (evaluation), said, “As we have received the order from the government, we are postponing the exams to September 6.” University authorities say this communication is against INC regulation. Also, an official said, “In 2014-15, there was a syndicate decision that INC rules for admissions must be followed from 2015-16. But some colleges have admitted excess students. To safeguard such colleges, government has asked to postpone the exams.”

The copy of the government order, which is available with Express, reads: “Though it is made mandatory for all the private nursing colleges to follow INC guidelines for admissions from 2015-16, admissions for that academic year were completed by the time the order was issued. We are directing the university to consider approving the admissions of the students and allow them to write the exams.”

On postponement of nursing exams, RGUHS sources said, “The minister called the vice chancellor demanding to postpone the exams. But when the VC refused to act on oral instructions the official order was issued.”

Meanwhile, university authorities want to know if the government will overrule the Medical Council of India guidelines in such a case. “Can private medical colleges have one student more without getting approval of MCI? Then why isn’t INC equal to MCI?” asked an official. During 2013-14 exams too, the nursing exams w

A few weeks ago, private nursing colleges approached Karnataka HC seeking admission nod for students considered as excess admissions. But later they withdrew the case. Ramesh, university advocate, said, “ They did do when they realised the case will go against and approached the government.”

The modus operandi is such: Some colleges flout rules to take in more students from other states and allowed to go back to their home-state, where they may be pursuing other courses.

These students don’t need to attend regular classes and are called during practicals and theory exams!