Home States Karnataka

Rs 152 crore unaccounted income recovered at State officials’ residence: I-T department

Income Tax Department of Karnataka and Goa raided the residences of two State government engineers and two contractors.

Published: 02nd December 2016 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2016 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Currency

File photo for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Income Tax Department (I-T) of Karnataka and Goa that raided the residences of two State government engineers and two contractors, said that the group stood at an unaccounted income of Rs 152 crore that includes high-end luxury cars.
 
According to sources, the officials are S C Jayachandra, chief planning officer of state highway development project of Public Works Department and T N Chikkarayappa, managing director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd.
 
I-T department which had raided two officials’ houses on 30 November said, “In these searches, cash in excess of Rs 6 crore, bullion of 7 kg approximately and jewellery of about 9 kg  (gold and jewellery is valued at approximately Rs 5 crore) were found from the residences. Out of the cash found, Rs 5.7 Crores was in the new currency of Rs 2,000 denomination notes.

About Rs 90 lakh were found in the old demonetised currency.” 
 
Further, the I-T department recovered 7 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore separately at the residence of Jayachandra’s son Trijesh. They also found a Porsche and a Lambhorgini registered in his name.
 
According to sources in the department, the four banks that have reportedly performed the cash transactions have been issued a notice. Besides, IAS and IPS officers of Tamil Nadu are also summoned. 
 
“In addition, several property documents were also found, and seized. The investigations are underway,” said I-T department in its official press release. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka I-T department CBI Raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp