Jayalalithaa was well-versed in Kannada. This correspondent had an opportunity to interact with her during her visit to Mysuru and Chamundi Hills. She preferred to stay at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel before proceeding to Chamundeshwari temple. On one of her birthdays, she arrived at the hill temple along with close aide Sasikala. When this reporter wished Jayalalithaa on her birthday, she responded in Kannada. She continued talking in Kannada while asking about Mysuru. She said she had immense faith in Goddess Chamundeshwari and even prayed for better rains that year. However, she switched over to English as soon as a team of television reporters arrived.