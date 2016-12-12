Home States Karnataka

Church in Udupi district desecrated by miscreants

A group of miscreants desecrated the statue of St Anthony at Our Lady of Health Church in Shirva on Sunday.

Published: 12th December 2016 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2016 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDUDPI: A group of miscreants desecrated the statue of St Anthony at Our Lady of Health Church in Shirva on Sunday.

The statue of St Anthony has been completely damaged, while the statue of St Lawrence has been displaced. Miscreants have not used any lethal objects to damage the statue, police said.

The damaged St Anthony statue
at Shirva church

It is suspected that miscreants carried out this act in the afternoon. Shirva police arrived at the spot soon after recieving information in this regard. Security has been beefed up across the town after the incident.

It is said that the CCTV camera placed in the premises of the church was not functioning during the incident. However, police have sourced footage from the two CCTV cameras placed at the entry gate of the church.
Parish priest of the church Rev Stany Tauro has given a complaint in this regard and sought speedy investigation by the police.

A case has been registered under section 295 of IPC at Shirva police station. Udupi SP K T Balakrishna said the case is being investigated and added that the perpetrators will be traced. “At present, we have collected the evidence and more investigation is needed to ascertain the motive behind the act,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp