Church in Udupi district desecrated by miscreants

By Express News Service

UDUDPI: A group of miscreants desecrated the statue of St Anthony at Our Lady of Health Church in Shirva on Sunday.

The statue of St Anthony has been completely damaged, while the statue of St Lawrence has been displaced. Miscreants have not used any lethal objects to damage the statue, police said.

The damaged St Anthony statue

at Shirva church

It is suspected that miscreants carried out this act in the afternoon. Shirva police arrived at the spot soon after recieving information in this regard. Security has been beefed up across the town after the incident.

It is said that the CCTV camera placed in the premises of the church was not functioning during the incident. However, police have sourced footage from the two CCTV cameras placed at the entry gate of the church.

Parish priest of the church Rev Stany Tauro has given a complaint in this regard and sought speedy investigation by the police.

A case has been registered under section 295 of IPC at Shirva police station. Udupi SP K T Balakrishna said the case is being investigated and added that the perpetrators will be traced. “At present, we have collected the evidence and more investigation is needed to ascertain the motive behind the act,” he said.