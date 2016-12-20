BENGALURU: Chief Justice of India T S Thakur on Monday said delay in sanction of new judges’ posts and filling vacancies of judges in High Courts has rendered the judiciary inadequate in delivering the constitutional mandate.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day 18th Biennial State Judicial Officers’ Conference organised by the Karnataka State Judicial Officers’ Association on the theme, ‘Walking the extra mile for judicial excellence’. Justice Thakur reiterated his displeasure while explaining the impact of huge vacancies of judges and delay in sanctioning new judges’ posts to High Courts on addressing pendency of cases.

Talking about the digital world, Justice Thakur urged judges to be part of the digital revolution by learning, educating, imbibing and accepting digital technology. It will help judges address the concerns of modern society such as cyber crime and cyber security, he added.

“All government services are becoming digital. At the same time, digital revolution has become a challenge for us, as it makes way for increase in unlawful activities — digital fraud, money laundering. Judges should be watchful of digital crimes and use digital technology critically rather than cynically, besides developing competence on addressing the prudential and complex issues in rule of the digital world,” he said.

He urged the judges to device a mechanism for speedy delivery of justice and increase public trust and faith in judiciary.

He appreciated the state government for providing the required infrastructure to the judiciary.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said during his tenure, budget allocation for the judiciary was increased from `474 crore in 2014-15 to `671 crore in 2016-17. He also explained the steps taken by the government to fill vacant posts in lower judiciary.

Develop art of writing judgment: CJ Mukherjee

Delivering the presidential address, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Subhro Kamal Mukherjee said the integrity of most judicial officers cannot be questioned. They need not be afraid of frivolous complaints if they function with utmost discipline, and they must update their knowledge of law, which will help them in deciding cases, he said. Writing judgment is an art which should be developed by judges so that they can write simply to make the general public understand, he added.

Act against law officers, SAYS Jayachandra

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra urged Advocate General Madhusudan R Naik to act against law officers who are not punctual in the court. “There are about 16.24 lakh pending cases in subordinate courts in Karnataka. The state government is the major litigant and it is party in 90,000 cases. However, some law officers are not punctual in court. I request the AG to take note of it and address it on priority”, he urged. He also said they will evolve a mechanism to supervise govt litigations in districts.