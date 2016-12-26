BENGALURU: A 56-year-old woman and two children were killed on the spot while five of their family members were severely injured after their speeding Maruti Omni car collided with an Innova.

The incident took place in Talakere hand-post near Magadi taluk on Sunday. The family had gone to a temple in Savandurga to perform a thread ceremony for a toddler who also died in the mishap.

The deceased are Premabai (55), Suhas Giri (11) and Sannidhi (9 months). The injured are Madhuribai, Sujathabai, Parashuram Giri, Parameshwar Giri and Umeshwar Giri.

They are natives of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district. Suhas was the son of Umeshwar and Sujathabai and Sannidi was the daughter of Parameshwar and Madhuribai.

The police said that the accident occurred around 6.30pm when the family was heading towards Savandurga to visit Lakshmi Narasimha Temple to perform the thread ceremony. The family occasionally visited the temple.

They left their native on Saturday night. Parameshwar, who was driving the Omni, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a speeding Innova, which was also driven in a reckless manner.

The Innova rammed into a nearby shop before crashing into a tree. Due to the head-on collision, three of them were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to Kunigal government hospital and are recovering.