BENGALURU: Soon after CBSE reintroduced board exams, the state government too has followed suit. From next academic year (2017-18), children studying in classes 5 and 8 in state board affiliated schools will have to appear for board exams. This is in addition to appearing for class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has taken the decision to reintroduce the concept of public exams at early stages “to improve the quality of education and also to prepare students for the board exams”. “If we conduct the board exams at the class 5 and 8 level, then students will take the board exam at class 10 seriously,” said an official.

The move to introduce board examinations in classes 5 and 8 had been in the works for some time. In August 2015, all states had come to a consensus at the Central Advisory Board for Education (CABE) meeting on re-introducing board exams in classes 5 and 8. The decision was left to state governments and Karnataka opted for the same. According to department officials, the exam and question papers will be set at state level, but the evaluation will be conducted at district level. “If any student performs poorly in classes 5 and 8, they will not be promoted to the next class.

This will also improve the quality of education and children will take exams seriously,” officials said. A few years ago, public exam was held for class 7 in the state but was discontinued after no detention policy was introduced, going by Right to Education (RTE) Act. The proposal of bringing back the board exams for classes 5 and 8 was proposed by the Madhya Pradesh state advisory council. It was sent to the Centre for approval. This step was taken after it was observed that academic performances of the students were declining as they were not taking their exams, which were optional, seriously.