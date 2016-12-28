Students of NIMHANS with their degrees and trophies during the 21st convocation held at the NIMHANS Convention Centre on Tuesday | (S Manjunath | EPS)

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda has assured the state government that Kannada would be included as one of the languages for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2017.

Responding to the request made by the state government to include Kannada, Nadda said on Tuesday, “Earlier, the Karnataka government suggested the test be conducted in English, and the Union government took a decision accordingly. Now, the government has asked for inclusion of Kannada and we are open to it. We respect the sentiment of the people of the state and believe in cooperative federalism. However, the Karnataka government has to follow some steps and we have communicated to the authorities concerned the same.”

He was speaking at the 21st convocation of NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences). This is the varsity’s third convocation after getting the deemed university status.

Nadda said, “Before announcing the list of languages for the NEET, the government of India had issued circular to all the states. A video conference was also held later on. But Karnataka government did not seek inclusion of Kannada in NEET then. Now, the government has changed its stand, considering the sentiments of people.”

“There was no place for miscommunication,” he added.

Kannada activists had earlier raised the issue of no place for Kannada in NEET. Following this, state Kannada culture minister Umashree wrote a letter to Prime Minister and Chief Secretary wrote to the principal secretary of Union ministry for health and family welfare, seeking inclusion of NEET in Kannada.

The convocation was delayed by one hour as Union health minister arrived late due to fog at New Delhi airport.

In the convocation, 168 students were awarded degrees, diplomas and other qualifications, including 15 post-doctoral fellowships and 23 PhDs

Lt. Col. KS Rajmohan, a surgeon working in the Army Hospital, Udhampur, was awarded PhD in Neuropathology

He is only the second research scholar in India to have completed his PhD in Neuropathology. First PhD in Neuropathology was received some three decades ago

Rajmohan is a native of Arasikere taluk in Hassan district and he completed his MBBS degree from Mysore Medical College and PG from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. Rajmohan was also a part of Indian Army United Nations peacekeeping mission in DR Congo

‘CET-2017 will have Kannada option’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Common Entrance Test (CET)-2017 in Karnataka will also be held in Kannada. “We have decided to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka in Kannada with English in 2017 to ensure that Kannada medium students are at par with those who have studied in English medium,” he said.

Earlier, he wrote to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, requesting it to include Kannada in the list of regional languages in which students can write the NEET. In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, Siddaramaiah said, “I would request that NEET-UG is conducted in Kannada medium in addition to English.

A high proportion of students of a higher secondary stage in Karnataka is from Kannada medium. They will be put to undue disadvantage as compared to students of states whose state languages are going to be used in NEET.”

It stated S C Khuntia, Chief Secretary of Karnataka, has written to C K Mishra, Secretary to the government, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on December 23 in continuation of the earlier letter to Jawaid Akhtar, Principal Secretary to government, Medical Education to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.