BENGALURU: Continuing the political war of words against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Mahadayi river dispute, Union Law Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has accused the CM of blaming the Union government to cover up his own alleged negligence and irresponsibility.

This comes after Goa Chief Minister Laxmikanth Parsekar declined Siddaramaiah's request for a negotiated settlement of the Mahadayi dispute. Sadananda Gowda, who led BJP's bypoll campaign in Hebbal on Sunday, said Siddaramaiah did not even bother to meet the Chief Ministers of Goa and Maharashtra as a goodwill gesture, to seek a negotiated settlement of the dispute.

"Siddaramaiah just wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking his intervention to resolve the issue, when the dispute was before a Tribunal.

A captain's role is not just confined to being a part of the toss. He should decide on the batting order, bowling changes and take overall responsibility. It is not right on his (CM) part to blame the Centre or BJP for his failures," Sadananda Gowda said. Gowda also dared Siddaramaiah to accept his failure and quit from the Chief Minister's post.

"We are ready to lead a delegation of state MPs to the Centre if Siddaramaiah quits," he said. Sadananda Gowda, along with former ministers Katta Subramanya Naidu, R Ashok and others conducted a brisk campaign in Hebbal for BJP candidate Y A Narayanaswamy. Gowda took part in door-to-door campaign and interacted with the public. In fact, he even joined a team of youngsters to wield the bat for a few minutes, at Dollar's Colony grounds.