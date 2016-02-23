TUMAKURU: When Siddaganga Mutt junior seer Siddalinga Swami took to the streets to raise alms, a tradition practised ahead of the mutt annual fair, here on Monday, it gave an indication of the mutt undergoing a paradigm shift.

Usually, 108-year-old Shivakumara Swami, who is known as walking god, conducts the age-old practice, but this time he desisted from it owing to poor health.

A couple of days ago, the centenarian seer travelled to Chitradurga by road and attended another function in Tumakuru and he got exhausted.

These days long journeys that too by road take a toll on his health, observed Renukaradhya, a close associate.

A farmer and devotee Umapathy said the seer should avoid travelling long distances in order to keep good health.

But the insiders in the mutt said the 'walking god' cannot refuse when the likes of the Suttur Mutt seer and Veerendra Heggade extends an invitation.

Shivakumara Swami is doing fine and can walk at the mutt but cannot take out long 'padayatras' to raise alms like before and hence the junior seer hit the street this time, they maintained