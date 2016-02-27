BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima scheme from Karnataka on Saturday.

The crop insurance scheme will be launched in Belagavi and around 1 lakh farmers are expected to attend the programme at Angadi Institute of Engineering and Management.

Under the new scheme, effective from the kharif season, farmers will have to pay a uniform premium of 2 per cent for kharif crops and 1.5 per cent for rabi crops. For annual commercial and horticultural crops, they will have to pay a premium of 5 per cent. The remaining share of premium will be borne by the Centre and state governments.