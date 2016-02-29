Congress Seeks Report on CM Siddaramaiah's Watch

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The Congress high command has sought a detailed report on the political implications of the controversy raging over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s luxury watch.

Delhi has sought a report from AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh, who is also the party in-charge for Karnataka, according to sources in the state Congress.

Siddaramaiah had met party chief Sonia Gandhi on February 26 to brief her about the controversy, raked up by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Siddaramaiah had tried to play it down, stating there was no irregularity as the Swiss-made Hublot watch had been gifted to him by a doctor-friend.

He had then claimed the high command had been convinced about his explanation. However, according to senior party sources, the high command now wants to know Siddaramaiah’s connection with the doctor who purportedly gifted the watch to him, and the political fall-out arising due to the controversy.

Turbulent Days Ahead for Siddu? With some leaders trying to make Siddaramaiah accountable for the unimpressive performance of the Congress in the zilla parishat and taluk panchayat polls and the Assembly by-polls, the high command’s move has fuelled speculation about turbulence for the chief minister.