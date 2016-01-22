BENGALURU: The state government wants industrialisation to benefit sons of the soil and the labour department is keen to emphasise this during the Global Investors Meet (GIM) — Invest Karnataka — to be held in the city from February 3 to 5.

With the state government’s efforts to implement the Sarojini Mahish report on employment for Kannadigas in industries not showing the desired results so far, Labour Minister Parameshwar Naik has decided to take up the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Industries Minister R V Deshpande ahead of the Invest Karnataka meet.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Naik admitted that most of the industries, especially the Information Technology sector, did not implement the report.

According to a report prepared by the labour department, many companies have not adhered to the Mahishi report in giving preference to Kannadigas in ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade jobs.

“Kannadigas have been meted out injustice in ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade jobs. The government will decide on the future course of action in this regard after taking a close look at the report and discussing the issue with the chief minister,” Naik said.

The report, however, has been implemented in ‘C’ and ‘D’ category jobs to a large extent, he added.

The minister is keen to convince the investors to give preference to Kannadigas in employment in the proposed projects that will be inked during the mega event.

What is in Mahishi Report?

The report, submitted by Sarojini Mahishi, a former Union minister and litterateur, three decades ago, made 58 recommendations.