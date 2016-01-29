BENGALURU: Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) on behalf of the citizens of Bengaluru had submitted a petition against unsafe electrical installations by Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company across the city.

Taking note of the petition, in a letter dated January 18, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) directed the Managing Director of BESCOM to look into the matter and remove the hazardous installations.

B.PAC had conducted an on-field survey covering 21 locations and identifying more than 200 dangerous installations. The pictures submitted to KERC were self-explanatory, where none of these installations fulfilled the safety norms recommended by the Central Electricity Authority.

B.PAC requested the commission to direct BESCOM to replace all dangerous installations in public access areas in an expeditious and time-bound manner in a letter written to the commission on November 9, 2015. T V Mohandas Pai, Vice President of B.PAC said, “The commission is working to protect the consumer interest in an unbiased manner. The onus to act rests with BESCOM.”

BESCOM officials said they have received the order and will look into the problem.