He had passed KAS exam in his first attempt

BELAGAVI: Kallappa Handibag had passed the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) examination in his first attempt. After his degree course, he completed B.Ed and joined as a teacher at a government school in the district. After passing KAS in 2010, he left teaching and worked as a block officer at the Chief Election Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru and joined the police service later.

He was posted as a Deputy Superintendent of Police at Dharwad Rural police limits and later in Chikkamagaluru. Born in a financially backward family in Handigund village, Raibag taluk, his ambition was to earn a name as a good police officer and serve the nation. His father was a retired government school teacher. His wife Vidya who refused to talk to the media could not believe the allegations against her husband and said her husband was a victim of the system.