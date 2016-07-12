BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s attempt to give communal tinge to counter BJP’s attack came a cropper in the Assembly on Monday as the opposition mounted a strong counter attack.

During a debate, Leader of the opposition Jagadish Shettar accused the Siddaramaiah government of systematically sidelining and harassing honest officers.

Listing the cases of assault on senior IAS officer Rashmi Mahesh, death of Sub-inspector Mallikarjun Bande, harassment of Inspector G N Mohan, Shettar said, “Honest officers are harassed, transferred frequently. They are dumped in dummy posts.”

Referring to Ganapathy’s statement that former Home Minister George had harassed him, Shettar demanded that George resign from his post.

‘Most thick-skinned government’

Siddaramaiah lost his cool when Shettar termed the present government as the most thick-skinned and alleged that transfer of officials had become a mechanism for collecting money.

“You(BJP) have been targeting George from the day he was inducted into the ministry. You are also politically targeting Qamarul Islam and Roshan Baig. We know your motives,” Siddaramaiah said in retaliation.

Siddaramaiah’s statement drew strong protest from the BJP members who accused him of trying to give a communal colour to the suicide issue. They also accused him of trying to exploit the case for appeasement of minorities.