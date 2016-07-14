Home States Karnataka

Mobile tech aids relief claims in human-animal conflict cases

BENGALURU: A simple mobile technology tool has come to the aid of families across the state who lose their crops and livestock in attacks by wild animals.

In Karnataka, where animal-human conflict has been on the rise, the WildSeve project has helped many families get speedy compensation for their losses.

WildSeve is a user-friendly mobile technology launched in July 2015 and funded by IT major Oracle. It works as an intermediary between families affected by animal attacks and the state Forest Department. Farmers can call a tollfree number to report an incident or leave a message on the voice mail.

Between July and December 2015, 1,000 families were affected by animal attacks in Nagarhole and Bandipur National Parks. With the help of WildSeve, 494 families have already received compensation and the rest will receive the compensation this week.

The project has been a boon for the 284 villages surrounding Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks.

Earlier, farmers had to struggle to get compensation from the authorities with processing time delayed by 8-18 months. Many farmers forego compensation due to tedious paper work and procedures.

Till date, 4,320 calls have been received, of which 2,998 calls were from Bandipur and 422 from Nagarahole. At present, there are eight field staff with a coordinator based in Gundlupet.

The coordinator sends staff members (trained villagers) to the site of incident to assist families in filing compensation claims, completing all due processes, including a fair assessment of the damage.

Speaking to Express, Dr Krithi Karanth, Associate Conservation Scientist, Asia - Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) said, “The processing time for compensation has drastically reduced. This initiative was a result of seven years of research to understand the complexities of human-wildlife interactions across India and finding that compensation has a role to play in fostering tolerance towards wildlife.”

Dr Karanth adds, “We conducted a pilot project in 20 villages in Bandipur between 2014-15 and finally, the project was launched in July 2015. We don’t charge any fee for our assistance.”

According to Colleen Cassity, Executive Director of Oracle Giving, which supports Dr Karanth’s work at WCS, it is vital to educate local communities on how to coexist with wildlife in their backyards.

“Oracle is extremely proud to support WildSeve,” she said.

The major spinoff from this initiative is recording thousands of case histories which will help build up a system to identify high-conflict regions, villages and vulnerable families.

In a span of one year, the project has already identified 787 families who experienced multiple incidents of crop raiding and 18 families who lost livestock more than once.

