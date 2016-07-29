BENGALURU: The High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition of two IPS officers challenging the order of the Madikeri magistrate court which directed the local police to register an FIR, investigate and submit a report about the suicide of DySP M K Ganapathy.

Ganapathy had accused IPS officers Pranob Mohanty and A M Prasad and former minister K J George of harassing him in a television interview before committing suicide.

Justice Reddy has asked the Advocate General Madhusudan R Naik to take steps to ensure that DG and IGP exercises his powers under Section 36 of the CrPC to direct some other officer to carry out the investigation and a report that may be filed to the court would be deemed to be filed by the concerned police station.

Advocate General Naik informed the court that in view of the sensitive nature of the case and the media hype that has been generated, the State Government would ensure an officer of the highest rank shall be entrusted with overseeing of the investigation, in order to ensure a fair and free investigation

Hearing takes serious turn

Meanwhile, Justice Byrareddy turned down a request of senior counsel C V Nagesh seeking him to recuse from the hearing. Nagesh, representing the IPS officers, claimed that some oral observations of the judge during the last hearing had made one of the officers consider committing suicide. However, Justice Byrareddy replied that he will not recuse from hearing, saying that it will send a wrong signal.