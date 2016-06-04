BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Authority officials are racing against time to complete the scrutiny of applications for Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout to meet the new deadline of June 15 recently fixed by Bengaluru Development Minister K J George for allotment of sites.

Having received 31,349 applications for 5,000 sites is clearly proving to be a challenging task when it comes to verification of applicants. The task is compounded by the massive staff shortage here.

With the BDA allotment rules clearly stating that repeat applicants will be given priority, the staff now have to open up mammoth ledgers dating back to the late 1980s to crosscheck the veracity of a considerable number of applicants who are applying for the fifth or sixth time, said a top BDA source.

BDA Commissioner T Sham Bhatt had recently instructed 21 staff from other sections to temporarily join the site allotment section to speed up verification.

A visit to the section revealed staff cross-checking old files at a rapid pace.

Four deputy secretaries and an equal number of revenue officers and superintendents have been tasked with the process. They were being facilitated by case workers and other BDA staff.

The section dealing with the allotment of 1,000 sites measuring 20x30 feet for the Economically Weaker Sections was clearly gasping with overload. Each site costs Rs 5,23,126.

“We are scrutinising 12,660 eligible applications (out of 13,009 received), the maximum under any category,” said an official.

Staff shortage has delayed quicker completion of verification. “We have just received a shot in the arm with the allotment of more staff to our section,” he added.

Another official said, “You need to understand we have to verify every detail of an applicant. Ledger books over 25 years old have to opened to check if the applicant has indeed applied as many times as specified and other details.”

Staff shortage has definitely delayed the work but we are on target to meet the new deadline,” the official said.

Other problems

“Another problem is that visitors to the office regularly want to meet the case workers helping us out in the allotment process with some issue or the other. They are needed at both places, delaying the work,” he added.

Another official said some officials were deputed for the Zilla Parishat election and that hampered the process a bit.

“There is nearly a 50 per cent staff shortage here and recruitment has not taken place for long,” said a top official. “We have roughly 380 staff on board and of these, 70 are carrying out the verification work. Ideally, double the number should be doing it,” he added. Officials in the Establishment department could not be reached to confirm the staff shortage figure.