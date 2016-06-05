BENGALURU: As the state department of pre-university education has restricted students from approaching the media or courts with photo copies of their answer scripts, they have found another way to make their concerns public -- via social media.

To shame the PU department, a hashtag has been doing the rounds on FaceBook. Called #SHAMEONYOU_PUBOARD, where scanned copies of answer books are being uploaded by students, it shows how irresponsible the evaluators were. The images show mistakes in totalling, awarding marks and incorrect evaluation of answers.

The scanned copies of the scripts available on the page show that for the same answer to one question by two students, one evaluator awarded marks while another marked it as a wrong answer.

For example, Question No. 10 in the Mathematics paper that asks to define feasible region in linear programming, two students have written the same answer.

While one evaluator marked it as correct, the other evaluated it as wrong. The student whose answer had been marked as wrong, lost one mark in Mathematics. As per the posts/documents posted online, the student was supposed to secure 100 out of 100, but ended up scoring 99.

Speaking to Express, the student said, “Even if I apply for re-evaluation, they will not consider the change in one mark and because of the evaluator’s mistake, my CET ranking for engineering has gone down.”

However, the department officials defended the evaluators, saying, “We cannot punish the teacher for one or two mistakes. We need to excuse human errors like these,” said an official.