TUMAKURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said his department needs honest officers like Anupama Shenoy who has put in her papers as DySP, but disapproved of what she did. “We will try to convince her to withdraw her resignation,” he said.

However, Parameshwara regretted her act of handing over the resignation letter to a low rank policeman instead of tendering it to higher officers. He also criticised the posts on her Facebook page saying they were “unwarranted”.

Ask Anupama to meet SP, family told Udupi: Following the public outcry after Kudligi DySP Anupama Shenoy’s resignation, a team of police from Ballari visited her house in Uchila in Udupi on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the developments told Express that a team sent from the SP’s office met family members-- her father, mother and younger brother. It is said the police reportedly sought details about the whereabouts of Anupama Shenoy after her disappearance from the public view. The team also reportedly told the family members of Shenoy to ask Anupama to meet the Ballari Superintendent of Police and hold talks with him as her resignation led to a huge public outcry in the social media.