Stage set for Council and Rajya Sabha polls

BENGALURU: PREPARATIONS for conducting elections to seven seats of the Legislative Council and four Rajya Sabha seats were in full swing on Friday. Elections to the Council will be held on June 10, while elections to Rajya Sabha will be held on June 11.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Returning Officer S Murthy said that all efforts were being made to hold the elections in a transparent and fair manner.

The elections will be held in Room 106 on the first floor of Vidhana Soudha and voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on both days.

Murthy said that video cameras had been installed inside the room as well as the outer area. Only candidates and voters will be allowed inside the room and no mobile phones will be allowed inside.

For the Legislative Council poll, all the 225 Assembly members will be allowed to vote, while the one nominated member will not be allowed to vote for the Rajya Sabha elections.

For the first time, the ballot paper will also have a picture of the candidate along with their names and voters will have to mention their order of preference for the candidates.

Voters cannot reveal their choices to the Legislative Council elections to anyone. However, voters belonging to various parties will have to reveal who they have voted for in the Rajya Sabha elections to their party agents.

However, if independent voters reveal who they have voted for, then their vote would be disqualified. Voters will also have the choice to exercise the NOTA option.