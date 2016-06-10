Home States Karnataka

Stage set for Council and Rajya Sabha polls

Published: 10th June 2016 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2016 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: PREPARATIONS for conducting elections to seven seats of the Legislative Council and four Rajya Sabha seats were in full swing on Friday. Elections to the Council will be held on June 10, while elections to Rajya Sabha will be held on June 11.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Returning Officer S Murthy said that all efforts were being made to hold the elections in a transparent and fair manner.

The elections will be held in Room 106 on  the first floor of Vidhana Soudha and voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on both days.

Murthy said that video cameras had been installed inside the room as well as the outer area. Only candidates and voters will be allowed inside the room and no mobile phones will be allowed inside.

For the Legislative Council poll, all the 225 Assembly members will be allowed to vote, while the one nominated member will not be allowed to vote for the Rajya Sabha elections.

For the first time, the ballot paper will also have a picture of the candidate along with their names and voters will have to mention their order of preference for the candidates.

Voters cannot reveal their choices to the Legislative Council elections to anyone. However, voters belonging to various parties will have to reveal who they have voted for in the Rajya Sabha elections to their party agents.

However, if independent voters reveal who they have voted for, then their vote would be disqualified. Voters will also have the choice to exercise the NOTA option.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp