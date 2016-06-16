UDUPI: FORMER police officer Anupama Shenoy who resigned from her post of DySP of the Kudligi sub-division in Ballari district over the alleged interference in her work by Ballari District Minister P T Parameshwar Naik, is planning to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Anupama’s brother Achutha Shenoy, told Express over phone that Anupama,who is in Bengaluru now, wanted to go to Delhi on Wednesday, and complain about Naik’s interference in her work. “It was learnt that Sonia Gandhi is not in Delhi, so Anupama may meet her within a day or two,” he said.

Achutha said Anupama will also meet Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to complain against Naik.