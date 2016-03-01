SOMWARPET:Villagers of Garvale, Surlabbi, Haraga, Bettadalli, Kundalli, Mallalli and Mankya under Pushpagiri region on Monday staged a protest against negligence of the Forest Department in capturing a tiger that has been creating a havoc in the region. The protestors said tiger killed a cow in Surlabbi on February 12. It killed a cow in Haraga on February 19 and then killed a pig in Haraga and wounded two cattle in Haraga last week.

Leopards Kill Sheep

Kolar: Two leopards killed 59 sheep in Naganala near Kolar on Sunday night. Forest officials assured sheep farmer Somashekar that they will give adequate compensation to him.