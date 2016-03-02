MYSURU: Sugarcane growers are planning to stage ‘spit’ movement in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday, demanding that the government cancel licences of sugarcane factories which failed to pay Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) pending dues.

“As many as 62 sugarcane factories have not given the FRP (`2,300 per tonne of sugarcane) to sugarcane growers fixed by the Central government. The government has failed to take action against these factories as some are owned by ministers,” alleged Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

He demanded that the government come out with a legislation to fix prices for cane harvesting and its transportation. On March 10, a protest will be held in Delhi, demanding that the government waive loans of farmers, he added.

‘Conduct Simple Wedding’

Shanthakumar requested Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, to arrange a simple wedding for royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. “By conducting a simple marriage, the royal family can become a role model to others. Let the royals donate the money planned to spend for the wedding to help the kin of farmers who committed suicide,” he said.