KALABURAGI: A farmer’s daughter has bagged the highest number of gold medals at the 34th annual convocation of the Gulbarga University (GU).

Shivabasamma (22) took home eight medals on Friday, as her proud parents looked on. The postgraduate student scored the highest marks in MA Kannada.

Her father Shivabasappa is a small agriculturist from Machnoor village of Raichur district.

But he and his wife used to migrate to Bengaluru almost every year for work in the non-harvest season or during the drought period in order to raise their four children. This year too, he worked as a construction labourer in Bengaluru.

Not surprisingly, Shivabasamma says the credit for her achievements should go to her parents.

While her two older sisters couldn’t even finish schooling, a determined Shivabasamma didn’t let poverty come in the way of her aspirations. Her next goal: to do research and become a college lecturer.