BENGALURU: The state is mulling setting up six additional investigative units to look into crimes committed against women and minors.

Answering a question raised by Congress MLC V S Ugrappa in the Council, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the state was attempting to tackle the shockingly low level of convictions when it came to crimes committed against women and minors.

Out of the 672 crimes committed against women in 2015, the conviction was zero, while it was only one for the 850 cases of crimes committed against minors.

Parameshwara said special courts were being set up to try these crimes and rowdy sheets were also being opened against rapists.

“We have also decided to charge them under the relevant sections of IPC and other Acts pertaining to crimes committed against women and minors. We also found that reports were being delayed by the forensic labs, so we are upgrading these facilities and have directed them to send their reports early”, he said.

Ugrappa lambasted the police stating that they should be held accountable for the low rate of conviction as they washed their hands off the case after the submission of the chargesheet.

“In many instances, it takes only the statement of the victim for a conviction in a rape case. Are the police unable to do even that?” Ugrappa asked.

Statistics for the years 2012 to 2015 show that out of the 4,173 rapes that were reported, only 89 of the cases resulted in a conviction, while 1,553 cases resulted in acquittal.