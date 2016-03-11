BENGALURU: In all, 6.40 lakh students are appearing for the PU II final exams which is starting at 1,032 exam centres across the state from Friday. However, this year too, there will not be any CCTV cameras to check malpractice.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Kimmane Rathnakar’s proposal of installing CCTVs in all the exam centres has not yet received approval from the finance department.

At least, 305 exam centres in private PU colleges have CCTVs. These were installed not for the purpose of monitoring malpractice during exams, but for other requirements.

Staff Protest

The faculties have decided not to cooperate and decided to continue with their ongoing protest. They will attend exam duty wearing black bands and have announced boycotting evaluation work.

Remember these

■ Reach the exam centre at least an hour before the scheduled time

■ Do not carry any electronic gadgets like cell phone

■ Do not forget to take admission ticket, a set of pens and other necessary things

■ Day one is Biology and Electronics

■ Morning Session: 9 am to 12.15 pm; Afternoon: 2 pm to 5.15 pm

Note the points

■ In case of rumors about question paper leak, call 9972460067

■ Night patrolling by a team comprising deputy directors will be on at all districts, mainly to keep an eye on coaching centres

■ Prohibitory orders imposed around a radius of 200 metres of all exam centres

■ If the name or subject of the candidate is wrongly printed on the admission ticket, then the principals have the power to rectify it and allow the student to appear for the exams

■ Of 1,032 exam centres, 823 are urban and 51 have been identified as being hyper- sensitive

■ 2,536 students with inadequate attendance will not be able to write the exams

■ For the first time, all 31 education districts will have helplines set up at the Deputy Director, PU, offices. The numbers will be uploaded on their website www.pue.kar.in