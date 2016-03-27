BENGALURU: The demand to rejig the three-year-old cabinet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be revived again immediately after the ongoing budget session. A section of senior Congress MLAs have decided to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi soon seeking a direction to Siddaramaiah to overhaul his cabinet by dropping non-performing ministers.

According to sources, the MLAs have already held a preliminary meeting in this regard and are secretly trying to drum up support of other MLAs also so that the party high command does not easily turn down their demand like in the past.

“Since just two years are remaining for Congress government to complete its tenure. It is high time Siddaramaiah and the party identify active MLAs and reward them with cabinet berths. Or else, it will become difficult to face the 2018 Assembly elections,” said a senior Congress MLA.

Yeshwanthpur MLA S T Somashekhar, however, has been vocal about the issue and has been demanding a cabinet rejig and also appointment of members to various boards and corporations. He had even written a letter to Siddaramaiah a few days ago. There are more than a dozen Congress MLAs who are aspiring to become ministers and have been lobbying unsuccessfully for the last two years. However, they seemed to be confident this time as they think Siddaramaiah’s clout with the party high command has weakened, especially after Congress’ unimpressive performance in the recent Assembly bypolls and zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

“The party’s poor performance in the elections and controversy over the Hublot watch have mellowed Siddaramaiah. The party’s decision to reject the candidature of Siddaramaiah’s close aide Byrathi Suresh is an indication that the high command will not accept all his decisions. This is the reason why we believe it is going to be difficult for him to overlook the MLAs’ demand for acabinet rejig this time,” said another MLA.