BENGALURU: The state government on Monday rejected Opposition BJP’s demand for a judicial probe into the killing of RSS worker Raju in Mysuru recently.

Replying to BJP MLA C T Ravi’s demand through a calling attention in the Assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government would bring the killers to the book and there was no question of protecting any body.

“The Home Department has formed a special team to nab the killers. The team has gathered information about the killers after visiting various districts in the state. The officials have questioned 64 witnesses,” Parameshwara replied.

However, he responded positively to the demand for giving a government job to a family member of the victim.