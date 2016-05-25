MYSURU: Even as the harshest summer in decades raised concerns of severe water scarcity, the period is also being used for some long term corrective measures.

While the Irrigation Department has taken up plugging of leakage from Kabani dam after a gap of 23 years, tenders are invited to fill voids in the Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir (KRS).

The department is resetting all the four crest gates and three river sluice gates of Kabini reservoir by replacing the old rubber seals. The fact that the storage level in the reservoir has reached the rock bottom has helped the operation.

If the operation launched a couple of days ago succeeds, it will plug an annual leakage of 2-3 tmcft of water from Kabini reservoir alone, according to sources.

Though experts had suggested replacing of rubber seals once in 10 years, it had not been possible as the storage had not gone down to the current level in recent years.

The department released water from the river sluice gate at the deepest point to ensure that the silt goes out of the tank.

Replacement of KRS gates

The state government has approached the World Bank for a Rs 25-crore assistance for replacing all its gates.

As there are leakages from the old crest gates due to non-replacement of the old rubber seals, the irrigation authorities have closed them using gunny bags. Sources said around 1,200 cusecs of water leaks from KRS gates and voids. The World Bank has sanctioned Rs 33 crore to the state government to fill up the voids in KRS, Kabini, Nugu, Harangi and Suvarnavati reservoirs. Tenders are called to take up the works. Irrigation Department Chief Engineer (South) Shivashankar said the government has invited tenders.

Arresting wastage

1,200 cusecs of water leaks through gates and voids in KRS. 300 cusecs leaks from Kabini dam

Rs 33 crore to fill up voids in KRS and other dams of the Cauvery basin World Banks sanctions

25 cr assistance is sought from the World Bank for replacing all the crest gates of KRS

Water crisis hits construction works

The acute shortage of water has almost brought the construction industry to a halt in the city. This forced many residents to stop their construction works temporarily. A few posh localities are getting Cauvery water while people living in other layouts are the worst-hit. People living in the Gangothri area and in and around SJCE campus have not been getting Cauvery water for the past 12 days, forcing them to depend on borewell water or water cans. Though complained many times, Vani Vilas Water Works authorities did not bother to even visit these localities. Residents say they get water bills promptly from VVWW. Bhagya of Janatha Nagar who had taken up the construction work in January said, “Due to non-availability of sand, we were struggling to complete the work. Now, inadequate supply of water has forced us to halt.”