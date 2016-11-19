MYSURU: Actor-turned-Congress leader Ramya did a Rahul Gandhi by sympathising with people affected by demonitisation of high value notes in Mandya on Friday.

But the only difference was that there were ‘Modi, Modi’ chants much to Ramya’s embarrassment when she intereacted with people.

Like the Congress vice president who interacted with cash-starved people at banks in Delhi and Mumbai, Ramya surprised vendors and market goers when she turned up at the buzzing vegetable market here.

Wasting no time, the former MP tried to engage a few vendors and shoppers in conversation trying to know the problems they are facing after scrapping of high value currency notes. The vendors told her that their businesses have come down drastically.

She told them that before banning the notes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have planned it well. “If he had planned before, people would not have faced problems”, she said.

She sought to know why new notes of `500 were not released first and what was the intention of releasing Rs.2,000 notes. She termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emotional speeches as a “political gimmick”.

A few people in the market raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi much to her embarrassment. Later, she told reporters that she visited the market after she came to know of the problems faced by shoppers and vendors.