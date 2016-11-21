BELAGAVI: Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district Shiv Sena president Vijay Devane has warned the Karnataka government that Kannadigas in Maharashtra will face the heat, if Karnataka government continues its step-motherly act with pro-Maharashtrians living in Karnataka.

Devane was addressing the Maha Melava (convention) organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) to protest against Karnataka government for conducting Legislative sessions in Belagavi. He claimed that he had taken the initiative to stop Karnataka buses in Maharashtra after Karnataka police allegedly assaulted Marathi youths and filed fake cases against them. If Karnataka continues with the same attitude, each and every hotel of Kannadiga in Maharashtra will be closed, he threatened.

Devane said: "We will break into every house of Kannadiga from Gadingalaj to Chandagad in Maharashtra and show Karnataka what we can do with Kannadigas there."

Former minister of Maharashtra N D Patil presided over the convention. MLAs including Sambhajirao Patil , Arvind Patil spoke at the convention which was attended by hundreds of pro- Maharashtrian's amidst extensive police bandobast.