Two young brothers serve tricks and tea

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

 HUBBALLI: People come here not for chai pe charcha. But for the chai and magic that two brothers have been serving for the past 10 years. A cup of chai will cost you not more than Rs 6 and the magic comes free with it.
Sanju Ramesh Irkal, the 23-year-old chaiwala-cum-magician performing tricks  and his younger brother Rohit serving chai is a common sight in Harsha Complex near Railway station, CBT area, National Market, Broadway and Ganeshpet. The brothers make close to 500 cups of chai and coffee every day. When the younger brother serves chai, Sanju opens his small magic kit and shows the tricks to his customers.
Besides shop owners in the complex and workers, college students are regular customers of Sanju’s magical chai. Sanju’s magic tricks range from creating a Rs 500 currency to making coins vanish into thin air right in front of his customers. He also carries a pack of cards and ping pong balls to show other magic tricks.
In 2005, tragedy stuck when Sanju Irkal lost his father and elder brother in a horrifying bus accident in Almatti. To help his younger brother and mother, Sanju decided to sell tea in commercial complexes. He began by making 50 cups of tea and coffee daily.
“Selling tea is my business and interaction with customers is important as we do not sell tea from a stall. As I and my brother go door to door in commercial complexes in Hubballi, I always wanted to do something unique, besides selling tea and biscuits. We introduced milk, coffee, cakes and biscuits, besides the tea which is largely demanded, but still there were many competitors. As I knew a few magic tricks, I decided to add little fun to selling chai, and it clicked,” says Sanju.
The customers are never bored of his tricks. “We have been seeing Sanju’s magic tricks for many years. Every time, he comes up with new ideas and keeps people entertained. Many times our customers too join the crowd and witness Sanju pulling tricks during tea time,” says Prashanth Karadiguddi, a shop owner in Harsha Complex.
When Sanju is not selling chai, he dreams of establishing a magic school in Hubballi. “There is not much appreciation for magic in Hubballi and the surrounding areas. I want to set up a magic school in Hubballi where interested youths like me can learn the art. I had a tough time in learning magic tricks. Papu Jaani and Hyderabad Ali are my favourite magicians and I follow Chinese style of magic. I also perform in private parties on invitation. I have organised free magic shows for children studying in government schools in the past,” Sanju says.

