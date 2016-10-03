Fear of state facing contempt of court

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The confrontation between the Karnataka Legislature and the apex court has again triggered fears of Karnataka facing the wrath of the SC for contempt of court. However, the opposition BJP and JD(S) are insisting that the Siddaramaiah government stick to its position of “no water release for Tamil Nadu under the prevailing conditions.”

JD(S) leader Y S V Datta was categorical when he said, “If a situation of contempt of court was to arise, all MPs, MLAs and MLCs should submit affidavits, stating that they all be made responsible and not just the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary for not obeying the SC order.”

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone on Sunday on the Cauvery crisis, expressed the hope that Modi would defuse the crisis. The JD(S) supremo expressed his solidarity with whatever decision that would emerge from the special session of the state legislature on Monday.