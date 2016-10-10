Home States Karnataka

KRS, Brindavan Gardens opened for tourists

Around 6,000 tourists visit the Brindavan Gardens on weekdays and about 20,000 visit the place during weekends.

Published: 10th October 2016 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2016 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Krishna raja Sagar reservoir and Brindavan Gardens, that were closed to tourists in the wake of the Cauvery agitation, were opened on Sunday. The Cauvery Neeravari Nigama  Ltd and district administration had closed Brindavan Gardens for more than a month as thousands of farmers threatened to protest at the reservoir against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Around 6,000 tourists visit the Brindavan Gardens on weekdays and about 20,000 visit the place during weekends. However, the footfall is more than 50,000  during vacations and Dasara festivities. Nigama authoritis said they suffered a loss of `50 lakh since the closure of Brindavan Gardens for public.

Book on Wadiyar released

Do you want to know about the 25th and last ruler of Yadu dynasty, Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar? Then don’t miss an opportunity to read this book penned by N Chinnaswamy Sosale, professor of Hampi Kannada University. Chinnaswamy’s book is titled  ‘Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Kalada Mysuru Samsthana’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp