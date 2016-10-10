KRS, Brindavan Gardens opened for tourists

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Krishna raja Sagar reservoir and Brindavan Gardens, that were closed to tourists in the wake of the Cauvery agitation, were opened on Sunday. The Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd and district administration had closed Brindavan Gardens for more than a month as thousands of farmers threatened to protest at the reservoir against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Around 6,000 tourists visit the Brindavan Gardens on weekdays and about 20,000 visit the place during weekends. However, the footfall is more than 50,000 during vacations and Dasara festivities. Nigama authoritis said they suffered a loss of `50 lakh since the closure of Brindavan Gardens for public.

Book on Wadiyar released

Do you want to know about the 25th and last ruler of Yadu dynasty, Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar? Then don’t miss an opportunity to read this book penned by N Chinnaswamy Sosale, professor of Hampi Kannada University. Chinnaswamy’s book is titled ‘Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Kalada Mysuru Samsthana’.