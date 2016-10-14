BENGALURU: The government will have to look beyond Cauvery to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru. Another option would be to tap the flood waters of Netravathi river.

Prof Seetaram of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) made a presentation on Thursday to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah detailing the plan he has conceived to use Netravathi water.

The proposal explains that about 25tmcft of Netravathi water drains into the sea every week during monsoon. This means that around 100tmcft of water drains into the sea in a month. The state government could consider building a reservoir to store this water during monsoon and use it to meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other cities, the report suggests.

The report also suggests a desalination plant to meet the water needs of Mangaluru and other cities in the long run.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was, however, guarded in his response to the suggestion. “We could consider the suggestion after discussing it with leaders, experts and public representatives of the region. It could be taken up only if there is no opposition to the project from people who reside in the Netravathi basin,” he said .