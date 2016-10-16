Government plans to increase quota for SCs and STs based on population

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the government is considering increasing the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Class (OBCs) in education and employment, based on their population.

Speaking at the Valmiki Day celebration, Siddaramaiah said one can bring changes in the society only if money and power are distributed equally.“Under the tribal sub-plan and the special component plan, the state government is spending over `19,000 crore this year for SCs and STs.

“However, it is said that while the funds are released based on population, the quota per cent is not. So, we are thinking to bring a change in this regard, in education as well as the employment quota,” he said.

He said there is a legal hurdle involved when it comes to increasing the reservation for SCs and STs from the existing 50 per cent. “I shall contact legal experts and take further action,” he said.