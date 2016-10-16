Home States Karnataka

Government plans to increase quota for SCs and STs based on population

Siddaramaiah said one can bring changes in the society only if money and power are distributed equally.

Published: 16th October 2016 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2016 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah | File Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the government is considering increasing the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Class (OBCs) in education and employment, based on their population.

Speaking at the Valmiki Day celebration, Siddaramaiah said one can bring changes in the society only if money and power are distributed equally.“Under the tribal sub-plan and the special component plan, the state government is spending over `19,000 crore this year for SCs and STs.

“However, it is said that while the funds are released based on population, the quota per cent is not. So, we are thinking to bring a change in this regard, in education as well as the employment quota,” he said.

He said there is a legal hurdle involved when it comes to increasing the reservation for SCs and STs from the existing 50 per cent. “I shall contact legal experts and take further action,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp