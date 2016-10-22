MYSURU: At a time when the dust raised by former minister V Srinivasa Prasad’s resignation is yet to settle, senior Congress leader and Planing Commission vice-chairman C M Ibrahim has made public his resentment against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.



He said Siddaramaiah has failed to perform to people’s expectations and felt that people will rate the performance of the governance in the coming elections.Stating that recent developments in the party has hurt him, Ibrahim said, “People are aware of what is going on around them and it is not possible to cheat people for a long time. A day will come when people will give them a befitting reply.”



Asked about V Srinivasa Prasad's resignation and a few senior leaders being cornered in the party, the former Union minister, who was in the city to inaugurate a jewellery mart on Friday, said they (the chief minister and the district minister) are big people. “They are like 5,000 MW high tension wire and people like us are 50 watt bulb,” he said.



When asked why he and others, who strove to make Siddaramaiah Chief Minister, are sidelined, Ibrahim said people know who is responsible for the success and failure of the government.

“I was the one who made an announcement that Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister. We had high expectations and it is unfortunate that our hopes are shattered now,” he added.



However, Siddaramaiah who has another 18 months, should make efforts to give good governance, he said.

Recalling his association with Jayaprakash Narayan, former chief ministers Veerendra Patil, Nijalingappa and D Devaraj Urs, Ibrahim stated that they were never after power.



Prays for Deve Gowda’s health

He defended his strong bonding and association with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda by comparing the latter to a tulsi plant that is worshipped and also used as a herbal medicine. He prayed for Gowda's good health.

Ibrahim alleged that both the national parties did not put their souls into the Cauvery and Mahadayi disputes.

He said both the parties are likely to lose their ground in the state and hinted that like-minded people will come together in the near future.

Ex-MLA denies plans to join Congress Mysuru: BJP leader and former MLA

A R Krishnamurthy ruled out any move to join Congress to contest the bypolls from Nanjangud constituency. He clarified that nobody from Congress or other parties have approached him with an invite. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Murthy said there are rumors that he is joining Congress. “I am in BJP and there is no question of quitting the party. I appeal to the partymen and supporters not to believe in rumours,” he added. Krishnamurthy said he is unaware from which party Srinivasa Prasad will contest bypolls.